Cunningham had 10 points (4-15 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five assists, three rebounds and two blocks over 38 minutes in Sunday's 119-108 loss to the Bulls.

Cunningham managed to keep his 2023-24 double-digit scoring streak alive, but his 10 points Sunday was his lowest scoring total on the year. He managed to limit himself to just one turnover on the night, but he had a team-worst minus-24 point differential for the game. Cunningham is the focal point of the Pistons' offense and will have nights like Sunday's when his shot is not falling, but will continue to shoot in volume.