Cunningham registered six points (3-16 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 0-1 FT), one rebound and 10 assists in 30 minutes during Monday's 136-113 loss to the Rockets.

Cunningham struggled shooting from the field in Monday's defeat, connecting on just 18.8 percent of his shot attempts although he led all players in distributing with a double-digit assist total. Cunningham failed to reach double figures in scoring for the third time this season, posting his second-lowest point total of the year.