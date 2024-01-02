Cunningham registered six points (3-16 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 0-1 FT), one rebound and 10 assists in 30 minutes during Monday's 136-113 loss to the Rockets.
Cunningham struggled from the field in Monday's defeat, connecting on just 18.8 percent of his shot attempts. However, he led all players in distributing with a double-digit assist total. Cunningham failed to reach double figures in scoring for the third time this season, posting his second-lowest point total of the year.
