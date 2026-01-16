Cunningham contributed 10 points (3-16 FG, 0-7 3Pt, 4-9 FT), four rebounds, 11 assists and one block in 38 minutes during Thursday's 108-105 win over the Suns.

In his return from the right wrist injury, Cunningham turned in his least efficient game of the season, missing all seven of his three-point attempts and five of his freebies. Given that he was dealing with a bruise on his shooting wrist, it's fair to wonder if that was still giving him trouble Thursday night, but it doesn't seem like Cunningham plans on spending any additional time on the sidelines. He'll look to bounce back with a favorable matchup against the Pacers on Saturday.