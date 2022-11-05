Cunningham ended Friday's 112-88 loss to the Cavaliers with 19 points (7-18 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal across 31 minutes.

Cunningham's shooting woes continued into this one, though he looked better from beyond the arc, where he went 0-for-2 Wednesday against the Bucks. He's struggled to a 32-for-74 mark from the field over his last four contests, though fantasy managers shouldn't be too worried, as the opportunities will continue to be there for the second-year guard.