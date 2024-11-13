Cunningham logged 21 points (6-15 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 7-7 FT), nine assists, seven rebounds and two blocks across 38 minutes during Tuesday's 123-121 overtime win over the Heat.

The 23-year-old tied Malik Beasley for the team high in points while dishing out a game-best nine assists. Cunningham stuffed the stat sheet once again, and he is averaging career highs in points, rebounds and assists over 12 regular-season outings. The young star is averaging 22.9 points, 8.3 assists, 7.3 rebounds and 0.9 blocks while shooting 46.7 percent from the floor across 36.2 minutes per game.