Cunningham underwent successful surgery Friday to stabilize and promote healing of his left tibial stress fracture, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.

Cunningham will miss the remainder of the 2022-23 season but is expected to return to full basketball activities this offseason. Killian Hayes should be locked in as Detroit's starting point guard the rest of the way while Cunningham is sidelined, and the second-year guard's continued absence should also free up more touches on offense for Bojan Bogdanovic, Jaden Ivey, Alec Burks and Saddiq Bey. Cunningham finishes his sophomore campaign with averages of 19.9 points, 6.2 rebounds, 6.0 assists, 1.4 three-pointers, 0.8 steals and 0.6 blocks in 33.3 minutes across 12 games.