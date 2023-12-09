Cunningham finished with 21 points (8-15 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six assists, three rebounds and one steal over 32 minutes in Friday's 123-91 loss to Orlando.
Cunningham led all Pistons in scoring and assists while finishing as the lone player on his team with 20 or more points in a losing effort. Cunningham, who also led Detroit in threes made and minutes played, has been one of the top offensive producers for the Pistons this season and has surpassed the 20-point mark in 15 outings this year.
