Cunningham notched 33 points (11-27 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 9-10 FT), eight rebounds and eight assists over 39 minutes during Wednesday's 120-118 loss to the Bucks.

Cunningham did a little bit of everything for Detroit in a home defeat, leading all players in the game in scoring while handing out a team-high assist total and ending two boards and two dimes short of a triple-double. Cunningham set a season-high point total against Milwaukee, his third game with 30 or more points over nine appearances. The third-year guard also tallied a new season high in rebounds in the loss.