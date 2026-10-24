Cunningham contributed 16 points (5-8 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 4-6 FT), eight assists, three blocks, two rebounds and one steal across 30 minutes in Friday's 128-111 win over the Heat.

Cunningham wasn't particularly aggressive hunting his shot but was still one of five Pistons players who scored at least 15 points. The star floor general also led all players in blocks and assists, dishing out eight dimes for the second time in as many regular-season outings thus far. Jalen Duren (thigh) and Ausar Thompson (undisclosed) both exited Friday's contest and did not return, so Cunningham could be asked to do more if either misses time.