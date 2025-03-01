Cunningham supplied 11 points (3-12 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 5-5 FT), three rebounds, five assists and two steals over 28 minutes during Friday's 134-119 loss to the Nuggets.

The Pistons saw the end of their eight-game winning run abruptly Friday, and Cunningham didn't have a good performance in this one due to his shooting woes. Still, the star floor general has been the Pistons' go-to threat on offense all season long, so one bad game isn't going to affect his fantasy status, especially considering he has a solid bounce-back opportunity against the Nets on Saturday in the second leg of a back-to-back set. Despite the subpar showing Friday, Cunningham is averaging a solid 25.4 points, 4.8 rebounds, 9.4 assists and 1.6 steals per game since the All-Star break.