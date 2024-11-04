Cunningham logged 19 points (8-13 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six rebounds and five assists in 35 minutes during Sunday's 106-92 victory over the Nets.

Cunningham produced an extremely efficient outing while leading Detroit in scoring in the victory. Sunday marked the 23-year-old's first game of the regular season that he finished with less than 20 points, though he was highly efficient from two-point range. Cunningham did struggle from beyond the arc, but he is still shooting 39.5 percent from three-point range through seven regular-season appearances.