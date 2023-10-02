The Pistons picked up the 2024-25 team option on Cunningham's rookie contract Monday, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.

Cunningham is the Pistons' cornerstone player, so this move isn't surprising at all. The 2021 No. 1 overall pick is looking for a bounce-back campaign after missing most of last season due to a left shin injury that required surgery. If Cunningham returns to form, Detroit will presumably try to extend Cunningham on a supermax deal as soon as possible.