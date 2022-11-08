Cunningham provided 21 points (8-21 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 11 rebounds, seven assists and one block in 36 minutes during Monday's 112-103 victory over the Thunder.

The second-year point guard posted his third double-double of the second, and second involving rebounds. Cunningham is emerging as the superstar Detroit thought it was getting when they selected him first overall in the 2021 draft, averaging 21.4 points, 6.5 boards, 6.4 assists, 1.5 threes and 0.9 steals through 11 games.