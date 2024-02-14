Cunningham finished with 12 points (4-15 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds and seven assists in 25 minutes during Tuesday's 125-111 loss to the Lakers.
Detroit's chances for success are very limited when Cunningham fails to catch fire, and the elite guard's shot was noticeably off in the loss to the Lakers. Injuries have been a consistent problem for Cunningham over the past month, and he could use the time off during the All-Star break to get fully healthy.
