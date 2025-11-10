Cunningham racked up 26 points (9-20 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 7-9 FT), four rebounds, 11 assists and one steal in 41 minutes during Sunday's 111-108 win over Philadelphia.

Cunningham recorded his sixth double-double of the season, and it's worth noting that five of those have come over his last six appearances. The star guard is making a massive impact as the focal point of the Pistons' offensive scheme and is putting up excellent numbers while handling a high usage rate. Over his last six appearances, Cunningham, who finished seventh in the MVP race in the 2024-25 campaign, is averaging 29.2 points, 11.2 assists, 4.2 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game.