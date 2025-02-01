Cunningham ended with 40 points (17-30 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds, four assists and one steal across 36 minutes during Friday's 117-102 victory over the Mavericks.

In his first game since being named an All-Star, Cunningham tied a season-high figure with 40 points Friday to lead the Pistons. Over his last seven contests, the star floor general has averaged 30.0 points, 8.6 assists, 5.7 rebounds, 1.0 steals and 1.6 three-pointers in 35.6 minutes per game. However, Cunningham is averaging 5.4 turnovers during this period, so fantasy managers in nine-category leagues will want to see him improve in this area going forward.