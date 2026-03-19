Cunningham (chest) will be re-evaluated in two weeks, Keith Langlois of the Pistons' official site reports.

Fantasy managers shouldn't read too much into this report. According to ESPN's Shams Charania, Cunningham was diagnosed with a mild collapsed lung and is expected to miss an extended period of time. Charania noted that a return for the postseason could be on the table, so fantasy managers should prepare to be without him for the remainder of the regular season. In the meantime, Daniss Jenkins figures to remain in the starting lineup, while guys like Ausar Thompson, Caris LeVert and Marcus Sasser could take on larger roles.