Cunningham provided 25 points (10-17 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 5-6 FT), one rebound, six assists and one steal in 31 minutes during Saturday's 146-114 loss to the Bucks.

Cunningham led all Pistons players in points and assists while finishing with at least 25 points in his 10th game this season. Cunningham has scored 20 or more points in seven of his last 10 outings, adding five or more assists in nine of those contests.