Cunningham produced 12 points (3-14 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 5-6 FT), five rebounds, four assists and one block over 29 minutes during Monday's 116-95 loss to the Cavaliers.

Cunningham was given the green light to suit up Monday after being tagged as probable due to hip and face injuries, but he didn't look quite himself, turning in his worst showing of the young season. He struggled mightily while shooting the ball, barely managing to reach double figures despite hoisting up 14 attempts from the field. Assuming he escaped Monday's matchup without aggravating either of his injuries, he'll have a chance to bounce back Wednesday against Orlando.