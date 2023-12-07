Cunningham had 16 points (6-14 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 10 assists, four rebounds, two steals and five turnovers over 34 minutes in Wednesday's 116-102 loss to the Grizzlies.

Cunningham came into Wednesday's game leading the league with 4.4 turnovers per game and had five-plus turnovers for the second time in his last three games. He did register a double-double for the second straight game and his points per game (22.4), assists per game (7.3) and three-point shooting (35.0 percent) are career highs. Cunningham has progressed well in his third year in the league and consistently taking care of the ball is his next step towards reaching All-Star status.