Cunningham had 17 points (4-16 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 9-10 FT), six rebounds, six assists and two blocks over 32 minutes during Thursday's 106-103 victory over the Cavaliers.

Cunningham opened the back stretch of the season with a poor shooting night, but he contributed just enough to key a Detroit victory. Thursday marked Cunningham's 14th game this season with at least six rebounds and six assists. With Cleveland sans Caris LeVert (foot) and Darius Garland (back), by no means is it a signature win, but Detroit will look to carry the momentum into a showdown with the Celtics on Saturday.