Cunningham supplied four points (1-11 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one block in 24 minutes during Wednesday's 128-112 loss to the Celtics.

Cunningham hadn't finished in single digits all season before Wednesday's contest and had tallied 20-plus points more often than not. The effort is also a bit disappointing coming off a near triple-double against the Thunder last time out. The second-year guard has made strides in his game during his second season, upping his averages almost across the board, but he still has some work to do from beyond the arc, connecting on just 27.9 percent of his attempts thus far. That was on full display Wednesday when he failed to hit any of his six attempts.