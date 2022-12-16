Cunningham (lower leg) underwent successful surgery Friday to stabilize and promote healing of his left tibial stress fracture, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.

Cunningham will miss the remainder of the 2022-23 season but is expected to return to full basketball activities this offseason. Killian Hayes and Cory Joseph should continue to see expanded roles in his absence. Cunningham finishes his second season with averages of 19.9 points, 6.2 rebounds and 6.0 assists in 33.3 minutes across 12 games.