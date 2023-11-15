Cunningham registered nine points (4-14 FG, 1-3 3Pt), three rebounds, 12 assists and three steals across 38 minutes during Tuesday's 126-120 loss to the Hawks. He also had six turnovers.

Cunningham is struggling mightily as a scorer of late. Connecting on just 33.3 percent of 105 shots off the dribble, he is inefficiently creating for himself and underwhelming in pick-and-roll action. Cunningham deserves more time to continue growing, and his volume production is conducive to fantasy success, but a true breakout is precluded by his 40.2 percent shooting from the field.