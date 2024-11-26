Cunningham (hip) is doubtful for Wednesday's game against Memphis.
Cunningham will likely miss a third straight game due to a hip injury. In his absence, Jaden Ivey has moved to point guard, allowing Malik Beasley to start at shooting guard. If Cunningham is indeed ruled out, his next chance to suit up would be Friday in Indiana.
