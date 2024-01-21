Cunningham (knee) is doubtful for Monday's game against the Bucks.
Cunningham will likely miss a seventh straight game due to a left knee strain, but he recently resumed basketball activities and is nearing a return to game action. Jaden Ivey should continue to see heavy usage Monday, while Cunningham is presumably targeting Wednesday's matchup versus Charlotte or Saturday's contest against Washington as potential return dates.
