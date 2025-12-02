Cunningham posted 18 points (7-15 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds, eight assists, five steals and three blocks across 38 minutes in Monday's 99-98 win over the Hawks.

While Cunningham didn't have his best night in the scoring column, he stuffed the stat sheet and delivered a productive all-around performance. The star guard dished out a game-high eight assists and has reached that mark in three straight games. The Oklahoma State product also had his best outing of the season on the defensive end, matching his season highs in steals and blocks.