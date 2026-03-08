Pistons' Cade Cunningham: Will play Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Cunningham (quad) is available for Sunday's game in Miami.
Cunningham was listed as probable, and now we have official confirmation that he'll be out there. Cunningham's return will result in Daniss Jenkins returning to the second unit, and Marcus Sasser's minutes figure to dip.
