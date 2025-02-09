Cunningham (ankle) is available for Sunday's game against the Hornets, Keith Langlois of the Pistons' official site reports.
As expected, Cunningham has been upgraded from probable to available and will return to action after missing Friday's win over the 76ers. Over his last 14 appearances, Cunningham has averaged 29.3 points, 9.7 assists, 5.6 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 36.2 minutes per game.
More News
-
Pistons' Cade Cunningham: Likely to return Sunday•
-
Pistons' Cade Cunningham: Not playing Friday vs. Philadelphia•
-
Pistons' Cade Cunningham: Goes through shootaround•
-
Pistons' Cade Cunningham: Questionable for Friday•
-
Pistons' Cade Cunningham: Dominates on both ends in loss•
-
Pistons' Cade Cunningham: Huge double-double not enough•