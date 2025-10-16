Pistons' Cade Cunningham: Will play Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Cunningham (rest) is good to go for Thursday's preseason finale against the Wizards, Keith Langlois of the Pistons' official site reports.
Cunningham received a rest day Tuesday, but he'll be back to close out the preseason action Thursday evening. He could lead the league in assists this season, making him an enticing early-round target on draft day.
More News
-
Pistons' Cade Cunningham: Not expected to play Tuesday•
-
Pistons' Cade Cunningham: Drops 26 points in preseason loss•
-
Pistons' Cade Cunningham: Tallies game-high 20 points•
-
Pistons' Cade Cunningham: Season ends in Game 6 loss•
-
Pistons' Cade Cunningham: Balanced performance seals win•
-
Pistons' Cade Cunningham: Triple-double in Game 4•