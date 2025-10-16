default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Cunningham (rest) is good to go for Thursday's preseason finale against the Wizards, Keith Langlois of the Pistons' official site reports.

Cunningham received a rest day Tuesday, but he'll be back to close out the preseason action Thursday evening. He could lead the league in assists this season, making him an enticing early-round target on draft day.

More News