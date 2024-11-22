Share Video

Cunningham (hip) is out for Saturday's game versus the Magic.

Cunningham will miss Saturday's contest due to a Sacroiliac joint sprain in his left hip he suffered against Charlotte. In his absence, Marcus Sasser, Wendell Moore and Malik Beasley are all candidates to receive increased playing time. Cunningham's next chance to suit up is Monday's matchup with Toronto.

