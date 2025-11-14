Cunningham (hip) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the 76ers.

This will be the second straight game on the inactive list for Cunningham, which could result in another start for Javonte Green and extended minutes for Caris LeVert. The Pistons' next two games come as a Monday-Tuesday, back-to-back set, so there's a chance Cunningham will need to spend at least one more game on the sidelines.