Cunningham (wrist) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game versus the Bulls, Keith Langlois of the Pistons' official site reports.

This will be Cunningham's first missed game since November, but his absence from the active roster should open up minutes for Daniss Jenkins, Jaden Ivey and Caris LeVert. The good news is that the Pistons don't play again until Saturday versus the Clippers, giving Cunningham a full three days to rest up his bruised right wrist.