Cunningham (illness, hip) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game in New Orleans

Cunningham is dealing with both an illness and left hip contusion that will force him to the sidelines Wednesday, and for now, he should be considered questionable for Friday's game against the Rockets. Jaden Ivey, Daniss Jenkins and Marcus Sasser will help pick up the slack with Cunningham unavailable Wednesday evening.

