Pistons' Cade Cunningham: Won't play Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Cunningham (illness, hip) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game in New Orleans
Cunningham is dealing with both an illness and left hip contusion that will force him to the sidelines Wednesday, and for now, he should be considered questionable for Friday's game against the Rockets. Jaden Ivey, Daniss Jenkins and Marcus Sasser will help pick up the slack with Cunningham unavailable Wednesday evening.
More News
-
Pistons' Cade Cunningham: Questionable for Wednesday•
-
Pistons' Cade Cunningham: Dishes out 14 assists•
-
Pistons' Cade Cunningham: Chips in 16 points in victory•
-
Pistons' Cade Cunningham: Gets green light Saturday•
-
Pistons' Cade Cunningham: Expected to play Saturday•
-
Pistons' Cade Cunningham: Struggles with shot in win•