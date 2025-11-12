Cunningham (hip) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against Chicago, Chuck Swirsky of the Bulls Radio Network reports.

Cunningham didn't participate in morning shootaround Wednesday, and the star point guard will wind up missing the Pistons' matchup against the Bulls. His absence should allow Daniss Jenkins, Caris LeVert and Javonte Green to see more action. Cunningham's next chance to play will come Friday against the 76ers.