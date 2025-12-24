Pistons' Caris LeVert: Available to face Sacramento
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
LeVert (knee) is available for Tuesday's game against Sacramento.
LeVert will shed his questionable tag due to bilateral knee soreness and suit up in his second game in as many days. Over his last five outings, the veteran guard has averaged 6.2 points, 2.8 assists, 2.2 rebounds and 1.2 steals across 21.0 minutes per contest.
