Pistons' Caris LeVert: Available to play Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
LeVert (knee) will be available to play Friday against the Nets, Omari Sankofa II of the Detroit Free Press reports.
LeVert will power through the knee issue, but he's been struggling this season. In five games, he's posted averages of 6.2 points and 1.8 assists per game.
More News
-
Pistons' Caris LeVert: Dealing with knee problem•
-
Pistons' Caris LeVert: Reaches double digits in scoring•
-
Pistons' Caris LeVert: Underwhelming output in return•
-
Pistons' Caris LeVert: Will play vs. Orlando•
-
Pistons' Caris LeVert: Questionable for Wednesday•
-
Pistons' Caris LeVert: Out again Monday•