LeVert (illness) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Pelicans.

LeVert is under the weather and may miss his fourth outing this month. The veteran guard has appeared in each of Detroit's last five games, averaging 5.4 points, 3.0 assists, 2.0 rebounds, 1.2 steals and 1.0 blocks in 17.6 minutes per contest during that span. If he's ultimately ruled out, Marcus Sasser and Jaden Ivey would be candidates for increased minutes.