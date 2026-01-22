This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Pistons' Caris LeVert: Doubtful for Friday
LeVert (illness) is doubtful to play Friday versus Houston.
LeVert is on track to skip his second straight game Friday, which should result in additional minutes for Marcus Sasser and Jaden Ivey. Check back for official word on LeVert's status closer to Friday's tip.