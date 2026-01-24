This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Pistons' Caris LeVert: Doubtful to play Sunday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!
LeVert (illness) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Kings.
LeVert has missed the Pistons' last two games, and the doubtful tag suggests he might be sidelined for a third straight contest. If that's the case, look for Marcus Sasser and Jaden Ivey to see more playing time in the backcourt.