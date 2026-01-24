default-cbs-image
LeVert (illness) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Kings.

LeVert has missed the Pistons' last two games, and the doubtful tag suggests he might be sidelined for a third straight contest. If that's the case, look for Marcus Sasser and Jaden Ivey to see more playing time in the backcourt.

