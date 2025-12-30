default-cbs-image
LeVert (knee) is doubtful for Tuesday's game against the Lakers.

LeVert exited Sunday's game against the Clippers due to left knee soreness, and the doubtful tag suggests the veteran might not be ready to play Tuesday. If LeVert is out, look for Jaden Ivey, Javonte Green and Marcus Sasser to see more playing time.

