Pistons' Caris LeVert: Good to go Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
LeVert (knee) is available for Sunday's game against the 76ers.
LeVert, who had been listed as probable with left knee soreness, has been cleared and will play Sunday. The guard has reached double figures in back-to-back outings after being limited to single digit scoring in each of his first four appearances to open the season.
More News
-
Pistons' Caris LeVert: Probable for Sunday•
-
Pistons' Caris LeVert: Available to play Friday•
-
Pistons' Caris LeVert: Dealing with knee problem•
-
Pistons' Caris LeVert: Reaches double digits in scoring•
-
Pistons' Caris LeVert: Underwhelming output in return•
-
Pistons' Caris LeVert: Will play vs. Orlando•