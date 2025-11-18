LeVert compiled eight points (4-8 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 0-1 FT), five rebounds, eight assists and three turnovers across 17 minutes during Monday's 127-112 win over the Pacers.

LeVert was scoreless through the first half of action, going 0-for-3 from the floor and 0-for-2 from distance, but his shot started falling for him after halftime. Over the past three games with Cade Cunningham (hip) sidelined, LeVert has gone stretches operating as Detroit's primary playmaker, posting averages of 13.0 points and 6.3 assists per contest.