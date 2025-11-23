Pistons' Caris LeVert: Likely to play Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
LeVert is probable for Monday's game against the Pacers due to left foot soreness.
LeVert has been dealing with a left ankle issue lately, but he is expected to suit up Monday. Over his last five appearances, LeVert is averaging 11.6 points, 4.6 assists and 1.6 rebounds in 19.0 minutes per contest.
