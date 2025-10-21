Pistons' Caris LeVert: Likely to play Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
LeVert (knee) is listed as probable for Wednesday's game against the Bulls.
LeVert is dealing with right knee soreness but is likely to suit up in the Pistons' regular-season opener. The 31-year-old guard is expected to provide a spark off the bench this season and may see a bump in playing time with Marcus Sasser (hip) doubtful to play Wednesday. LeVert appeared in 64 regular-season games (three starts) between the Hawks and Cavaliers in 2024-25, during which he averaged 12.1 points, 3.4 assists and 3.2 rebounds across 24.9 minutes per game.