LeVert is dealing with right knee soreness but is likely to suit up in the Pistons' regular-season opener. The 31-year-old guard is expected to provide a spark off the bench this season and may see a bump in playing time with Marcus Sasser (hip) doubtful to play Wednesday. LeVert appeared in 64 regular-season games (three starts) between the Hawks and Cavaliers in 2024-25, during which he averaged 12.1 points, 3.4 assists and 3.2 rebounds across 24.9 minutes per game.