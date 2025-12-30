Pistons' Caris LeVert: Listed out for Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
LeVert (knee) will not play Tuesday against the Lakers.
No surprise here, as LeVert was previously considered doubtful. Jaden Ivey and Javonte Green could potentially see more run as a result Tuesday. Levert's next chance to play comes Thursday against Miami.
