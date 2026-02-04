LeVert (illness) provided four points (2-6 FG, 0-3 3Pt), two rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal across 20 minutes during Tuesday's 124-121 win over Denver.

LeVert returned from a seven-game absence as a result of an illness, logging 20 minutes off the bench. While it was good to see him back on the court, it is unlikely he will see enough court time to warrant fantasy attention outside deeper leagues. In 32 regular-season games thus far, he has averaged just 7.8 points, 2.8 assists and 1.1 three-pointers in 19.7 minutes per contest.