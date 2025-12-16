LeVert provided 13 points (5-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), one rebound, two assists and one steal across 19 minutes during Monday's 112-105 victory over Boston.

LeVert scored double digits for the third straight game, although his peripheral production continues to be an issue. Although he has been playing some key minutes down the stretch, for the most part, LeVert is simply a backup piece. In 11 appearances over the past month, he is averaging 9.5 points and 3.1 assists in 20.8 minutes per contest. As a player who is barely inside the top 300 this season, LeVert can be left on the waiver wire in all but the deepest of leagues.