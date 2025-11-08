Pistons' Caris LeVert: Probable for Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
LeVert (knee) is probable to play Sunday against the 76ers.
LeVert is dealing with some minor soreness in his left knee, but it's not expected to keep him on the sidelines. Check back for official confirmation on his status closer to Sunday's tip.
